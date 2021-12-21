.
.
.
.
Biden adviser Jake Sullivan to visit Israel, West Bank this week: White House

Palestinian protesters wave a national flag during a demonstration in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near the Jewish settlement of Kedumim in the occupied West Bank, against the expropriation of land by Israel on December 3, 2021. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan will visit Israel and the West Bank this week to consult on Iran and a wide range of other issues, the White House said on Monday.

Sullivan will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett while in Israel and will visit Ramallah for talks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, the White House said.

Talks between Iran and world powers aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have been put on pause until next week after making no progress.

In his talks with the Israelis, Sullivan will reaffirm the US commitment to Israel’s security and “consult on a range of issues, including the threat posed by Iran,” the White House statement said.

In Ramallah, Sullivan will discuss with Abbas ongoing efforts to strengthen US-Palestinian ties and advance peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike, the statement said.

