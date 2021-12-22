.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

War in Syria killed 3,700 in 2021, lowest annual toll in decade: Monitor

  • Font
Men stand on a street lined with buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in Homs. (File photo: Reuters)
Men stand on a street lined with buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in Homs. (File photo: Reuters)

War in Syria killed 3,700 in 2021, lowest annual toll in decade: Monitor

AFP, Beirut

Published: Updated:

The conflict in Syria killed 3,746 people in 2021, a monitor said on Wednesday, significantly fewer than in 2020, which had already seen the decade-old war’s lowest death toll.

According to figures compiled by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 1,505 of them were civilians and among those 360 were children.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.


The figure is by far the lowest tally since the start of the war in Syria and confirms a downward trend that saw 6,800 people killed last year and just over 10,000 in 2019.

The Observatory, an NGO based in the UK but with a network of sources in all regions of Syria, said 297 people were killed in 2021 by landmines and various explosive remnants.

The Landmine Monitor said in November that Syria had overtaken Afghanistan as the country with the highest number of recorded casualties from landmines and explosive remnants of war.

The fighting, which erupted in 2011 after the brutal repression of anti-government protests, has abated over the past two years.

Russian-backed government forces still sporadically strike targets in the northwestern rebel enclave of Idlib but a ceasefire deal has largely held.

Fighters from the ISIS extremist group who went underground after being crushed in 2019 have also carried out deadly hit-and-run attacks in eastern Syria.

The war in Syria has killed close to half a million people and spurred the largest conflict-induced displacement since World War II.

Read more: Israel's intelligence minister says Syria must not have chemical weapons

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia doubled this year: Report Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia doubled this year: Report
Iran confirms the death of its envoy to Yemen’s Houthis after COVID-19 infection Iran confirms the death of its envoy to Yemen’s Houthis after COVID-19 infection
Top Content
UAE COVID-19 cases soar by more than 50 pct in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 cases soar by more than 50 pct in 24 hours
Omicron’s global spread prompts renewed lockdowns, delayed reopenings Omicron’s global spread prompts renewed lockdowns, delayed reopenings
Saudi Arabia begins COVID-19 vaccination campaign for ages 5-11 amid omicron surge Saudi Arabia begins COVID-19 vaccination campaign for ages 5-11 amid omicron surge
Abu Dhabi receives first shipment of AstraZeneca’s EvuSheld antibody COVID-19 drug Abu Dhabi receives first shipment of AstraZeneca’s EvuSheld antibody COVID-19 drug
Sudan’s PM Hamdok intends to resign within hours: Reuters Sudan’s PM Hamdok intends to resign within hours: Reuters
More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More