.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran nuclear talks to resume next week: EU chair

  • Font
This handout photo taken and released on December 9, 2021 by the EU delegation in Vienna - EEAS shows flags of participating states during a meeting of the joint commission on negotiations aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria. Negotiators of the Iranian nuclear deal met on December 9, 2021, 'determined to work hard' to save the 2015 deal after the suspension of talks last week. (Photo by Handout / EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA / EEAS - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA / EEAS - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
This handout photo taken and released on December 9, 2021 by the EU delegation in Vienna - EEAS shows flags of participating states during a meeting of the joint commission on negotiations aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria. (File photo)

Iran nuclear talks to resume next week: EU chair

AFP, Vienna

Published: Updated:

Talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume next Monday, the EU diplomat chairing the negotiations said on Thursday, urging a “picking up of the pace.”

Officials have said the deal would become obsolete within weeks if Iran continued to step up its nuclear activities as it has been doing since 2019, a year after the US left the landmark agreement and reimposed sanctions.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Vienna talks to resume on Monday 27 December. The JCPOA Joint Commission will meet to discuss and define the way ahead,” EU diplomat Enrique Mora wrote on Twitter, referring to the acronym of the deal’s formal name.

“Important to pick up the pace on key outstanding issues and move forward, working closely with the US. Welcome to the 8th round.”

Negotiations restarted in November after a five-month hiatus to try to restore the deal, which was to offer Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Diplomats from parties to the deal -- China, Britain, France, Germany and Russia -- are in talks in Vienna with Iran and the US, with the two sides refusing direct contact.

US negotiator Rob Malley on Tuesday warned of a “period of escalating crisis” if diplomacy failed to restore the agreement.

Iran claims it only wants to develop a civilian nuclear capability, but Western powers say its stockpile of enriched uranium goes well beyond that and could be used to develop a nuclear weapon.

Read more:

Israeli PM Bennett meets US security adviser Sullivan on Iran nuclear program

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
Kuwait confirms 12 omicron COVID-19 cases in travelers arriving from Europe Kuwait confirms 12 omicron COVID-19 cases in travelers arriving from Europe
Top Content
More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials More than half of hospital, ICU beds vacant despite COVID-19 surge: UAE officials
Self-driving taxis arrive in Abu Dhabi Self-driving taxis arrive in Abu Dhabi
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
‘Celebrate safely’ on Christmas, New Year amid omicron fears: UAE doctors ‘Celebrate safely’ on Christmas, New Year amid omicron fears: UAE doctors
UAE COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, 665 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, 665 new cases recorded in 24 hours
Ethiopia claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebels Ethiopia claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebels
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More