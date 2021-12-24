.
UK condemns Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles during drills

This handout photo provided by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on December 23, 2021, shows the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) taking part in five-days military exercises in three provinces. (AFP)
Iran military

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Britain said on Friday it condemned a launch of ballistic missiles by Iran in war games conducted this week.

“These actions are a threat to regional and international security and we call on Iran to immediately cease its activities,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

On Friday, Iran fired multiple ballistic missiles at the close of five days of military drills that generals said were a warning to arch-enemy Israel.

“These exercises were designed to respond to threats made in recent days by the Zionist regime,” Iran’s armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri told state television.

“Sixteen missiles aimed and annihilated the chosen target. In this exercise, part of the hundreds of Iranian missiles capable of destroying a country that dared to attack Iran were deployed,” he added.

