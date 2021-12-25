.
Truck crashes into minibus in Iran, killing 10 people: Report

A picture taken on April 11, 2019 shows a partial view of a street in Ahvaz, the capital of Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan. Authorities ordered tens of thousands of residents of the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz to evacuate immediately on April 10 as floodwaters entered the capital of oil-rich Khuzestan province, state television reported.
File photo of traffic in the city of Ahvaz in Khuzestan province, Iran.

The Associated Press, Tehran, Iran

Published: Updated:

A road accident in southwestern Iran killed at least 10 people on Saturday, Iranian media reported.

The official IRNA news agency said the accident happened as a truck hit a minibus that was carrying laborers on the road linking the city of Khorramshahr with the city of Ahvaz in Khuzestan province.

The fatalities include the truck driver and nine workers from the minibus. Three other cars rear-ended the bus and each other. Thirteen injured were taken to local hospitals.

Roads in Iran regularly see such chain-reaction accidents and pileups. Fourteen people, including eight children, were killed in a road accident in March.

Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records, with some 17,000 deaths annually. The grave toll is blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles, and inadequate emergency services.

