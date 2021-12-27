Lebanon’s president calls for dialogue to reach understanding on defense, economy

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun called on Monday for an “urgent” national dialogue to reach an understanding on administrative and financial decentralization, defense strategy and an economic recovery plan.

In a televised speech, Aoun said obstructing the economic recovery plan put by the former government led to delaying negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Aoun said one had the right to ask Lebanese to choose between the law and stability, adding that “interfering in the affairs of Gulf states was unjustified.”

Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon’s envoy to the kingdom, recalled its ambassador to Beirut and banned Lebanese imports after comments made by former Lebanese information minister George Kordahi.

