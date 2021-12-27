.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon’s president calls for dialogue to reach understanding on defense, economy

  • Font
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun sits inside the presidential palace on the eve of the first anniversary of Beirut port explosion, in Baabda, Lebanon August 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun sits inside the presidential palace on the eve of the first anniversary of Beirut port explosion, in Baabda, Lebanon August 3, 2021. (Reuters)

Lebanon’s president calls for dialogue to reach understanding on defense, economy

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun called on Monday for an “urgent” national dialogue to reach an understanding on administrative and financial decentralization, defense strategy and an economic recovery plan.

In a televised speech, Aoun said obstructing the economic recovery plan put by the former government led to delaying negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Aoun said one had the right to ask Lebanese to choose between the law and stability, adding that “interfering in the affairs of Gulf states was unjustified.”

Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon’s envoy to the kingdom, recalled its ambassador to Beirut and banned Lebanese imports after comments made by former Lebanese information minister George Kordahi.

Read more: Saudi Crown Prince, French President and Lebanon Prime Minister hold phone call

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
Top Content
UAE reports over 1,800 COVID-19 cases, highest daily infections since July UAE reports over 1,800 COVID-19 cases, highest daily infections since July
Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 rules, restrictions on weddings, indoor, outdoor events Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 rules, restrictions on weddings, indoor, outdoor events
UAE reports decline in daily COVID-19 cases, after six-month high in infections UAE reports decline in daily COVID-19 cases, after six-month high in infections
Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors
Saudi Arabia executes man for planning attack under direction of ISIS Saudi Arabia executes man for planning attack under direction of ISIS
Arab Coalition: Lebanon’s Hezbollah trains Yemen’s Houthis to target Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition: Lebanon’s Hezbollah trains Yemen’s Houthis to target Saudi Arabia
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More