Israel’s Bennett says firm position needed against Iran in nuclear talks

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2021. (AFP)
Iran nuclear deal

Reuters, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that world powers should take a more firm position in nuclear talks with Iran.

“Of course there can be a good agreement. Of course. We know the parameters. Is that expected to happen now ins the current dynamics? No. Because there needs to be a much firmer position,” Bennett said in an interview with Israel’s Army Radio.

“Iran is negotiating with a very weak hand. But unfortunately the world is acting like Iran is at a strong point,” he said.

