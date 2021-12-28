Israel’s Bennett says firm position needed against Iran in nuclear talks

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that world powers should take a more firm position in nuclear talks with Iran.

“Of course there can be a good agreement. Of course. We know the parameters. Is that expected to happen now ins the current dynamics? No. Because there needs to be a much firmer position,” Bennett said in an interview with Israel’s Army Radio.

“Iran is negotiating with a very weak hand. But unfortunately the world is acting like Iran is at a strong point,” he said.

