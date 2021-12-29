.
.
.
.
Israel strikes Gaza after gunfire wounds civilian

A Palestinian demonstrator holds a Hamas flag in the northern Gaza Strip. (File Photo: AFP)
AFP

Published: Updated:

Israel shelled suspected Hamas military sites in Gaza Wednesday after gunfire from the Palestinian enclave wounded an Israeli civilian, security sources in Gaza said.

Two Palestinian farmers were wounded by the Israeli artillery fire which targeted four suspected sites used by Hamas military wing the al-Qassam Brigades, the sources told AFP.

The incident coincides with the final day of military drills by armed factions in Gaza.

According to a statement from the Israeli military, tanks targeted a number of Hamas military posts in northern Gaza, after an Israeli civilian was wounded by gunfire near the barrier separating the enclave from Israel.

Conflict erupted between Israel and Hamas for 11 days in May, marking the fourth time major hostilities had broken out since the Islamist group seized power in Gaza in 2007.

Since a fragile ceasefire came into force in late May, only fiv`e rockets or mortar rounds have been fired from Gaza towards Israeli territory, the military said in its annual report.

