Israeli troops kill knife-wielding Palestinian in West Bank town, army says

Israeli troops shot dead a knife-wielding Palestinian assailant in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the army said.



Citing an initial investigation, it said in a statement that the man had arrived at a junction near the Jewish settlement of Ariel in a car, got out and “armed with a knife, ran toward the bus station where civilians and IDF soldiers were standing.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Palestinian health ministry identified the dead man as a resident of Qarawet Bani Hassan, a nearby village.



The Israeli army said it was pursuing whoever else was in the vehicle, which had fled the scene.



The West Bank has seen sporadic violence since US-sponsored talks on founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel stalled in 2014.

Read more: Israel suggests US open consulate for Palestinians in West Bank, not Jerusalem