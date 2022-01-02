Sudan security forces kill two anti-coup protesters: Medics

Sudanese security forces killed two protesters Sunday in Omdurman, twin city of the capital Khartoum, medics said, as thousands rallied against the military.

The pro-democracy Doctors' Committee said one of the protesters was shot in the chest while the second suffered a “severe head wound”.

Sunday's deaths bring the total number of protesters killed in a violent crackdown since a military takeover in October to 56, while hundreds have been wounded.

Sudan has been plunged into turmoil since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan -- the country's de facto leader following the 2019 ouster of longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir -- launched a coup and detained the prime minister.

Premier Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated on November 21, but mass protests have continued as demonstrators distrust veteran general Burhan and his promises of seeking to guide the country toward full democracy.

