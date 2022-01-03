ISIS attack near Syria oil wells kills nine fighters: Monitor

Extremist fighters killed nine Syrian soldiers and allied militiamen in an ambush near oil installations in eastern Syria, a war monitor reported Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Nine army soldiers and allied militia fighters were killed in an ambush” by ISIS near oil wells, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The attack was carried out late Sunday in a remote region on the edge of the eastern province of Deir Ezzor where extremist units have their hideouts, the monitor said.

The rocket attack on a convoy also left 15 pro-government fighters wounded, the UK-based organization said.

The Syrian state news agency SANA reported five dead in an ISIS ambush on a military convoy.

The extremist organisation, which once reigned over a sprawling proto-state straddling swathes of Iraq and Syria, lost its last fixed positions in March 2019 but its remnants have kept up deadly guerrilla-style attacks.

Since the defeat of its self-proclaimed “caliphate”, ISIS attacks have killed close to 1,800 government and allied forces in Syria.

An ISIS attack on a bus on December 2 killed 10 oil field workers in Deir Ezzor province, the latest in a string of attacks targeting the oil sector.

Read more:

ISIS attack on Syrian military vehicle kills 5 and injures 20 soldiers: Report

Saudi Arabia executes man for planning attack under direction of ISIS

GCC: New Unified Military Command headquarters in Riyadh a ‘message of determination’