ISIS attack on Syrian military vehicle kills 5 and injures 20 soldiers: Report
Five Syrian soldiers were killed and 20 injured in a rocket attack by ISIS militants on a military transport bus on Sunday in the east of the country at approximately 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT), Syrian state media said on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
ISIS, the hardline group that declared a caliphate straddling parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014, has lost all territory that was under its control in 2019.
However, the group continues to wage a low-level insurgency in both countries.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia executes man for planning attack under direction of ISIS
US lauds Saudi Arabia as strong, ‘very capable’ partner in fight against terror