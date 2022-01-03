.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

ISIS attack on Syrian military vehicle kills 5 and injures 20 soldiers: Report

  • Font
File photo of military vehicles in the countryside of Rumaylan (Rmeilan) in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province near the Turkish border, on September 16, 2021. (AFP)
File photo of military vehicles in the countryside of Rumaylan (Rmeilan) in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province near the Turkish border, on September 16, 2021. (AFP)

ISIS attack on Syrian military vehicle kills 5 and injures 20 soldiers: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Five Syrian soldiers were killed and 20 injured in a rocket attack by ISIS militants on a military transport bus on Sunday in the east of the country at approximately 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT), Syrian state media said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

ISIS, the hardline group that declared a caliphate straddling parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014, has lost all territory that was under its control in 2019.

However, the group continues to wage a low-level insurgency in both countries.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia executes man for planning attack under direction of ISIS

US lauds Saudi Arabia as strong, ‘very capable’ partner in fight against terror

ISIS in Afghanistan ‘under control’: Taliban

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City
Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan
Top Content
Messi and three other PSG players test positive for COVID-19 Messi and three other PSG players test positive for COVID-19
Dubai ruler approves 2022 budget with $16.3 billion expenditure Dubai ruler approves 2022 budget with $16.3 billion expenditure
Sudan security forces kill two anti-coup protesters: Medics Sudan security forces kill two anti-coup protesters: Medics
Arrests, clashes in Netherlands COVID-19 protest Arrests, clashes in Netherlands COVID-19 protest
Australia to push ahead with reopening amid record COVID-19 cases Australia to push ahead with reopening amid record COVID-19 cases
Sudan’s PM announces resignation amid political deadlock Sudan’s PM announces resignation amid political deadlock
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More