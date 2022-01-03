ISIS attack on Syrian military vehicle kills 5 and injures 20 soldiers: Report

Five Syrian soldiers were killed and 20 injured in a rocket attack by ISIS militants on a military transport bus on Sunday in the east of the country at approximately 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT), Syrian state media said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

ISIS, the hardline group that declared a caliphate straddling parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014, has lost all territory that was under its control in 2019.

However, the group continues to wage a low-level insurgency in both countries.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia executes man for planning attack under direction of ISIS

US lauds Saudi Arabia as strong, ‘very capable’ partner in fight against terror

ISIS in Afghanistan ‘under control’: Taliban