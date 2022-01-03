.
Israel’s Jerusalem Post website hacked on Soleimani assassination anniversary

  • Font
A Yemeni supporter of the Huthi movement holds a poster of slain Iranian major general Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration in Sanaa on January 6, 2020 to denounce the US killing of the top Iranian general and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Soleimani and al-Muhandis were killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad's international airport, sparking fury in Iran and Iraq.
A Yemeni supporter of the Huthi movement holds a poster of slain Iranian major general Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration in Sanaa on January 6, 2020 to denounce the US killing of the top Iranian general and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Soleimani and al-Muhandis were killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad's international airport, sparking fury in Iran and Iraq. (File photo)

Israel’s Jerusalem Post website hacked on Soleimani assassination anniversary

Reuters, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

Israel’s Jerusalem Post newspaper said on Monday its website had been hacked, in what it said was an apparent threat to the country.

Instead of displaying a main news page, the website showed an illustration that appeared to recall top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US drone strike in Iraq on this day in 2020.

The illustration showed a bullet-shaped object shooting out of a red ring worn on a finger, an apparent reference to a distinctive ring Soleimani used to wear.

The Jerusalem Post, an English-language daily, tweeted that it was working to resolve the issue.

A tweet from the Jerusalem Post about an apparent hack of their website is seen in this screen grab obtained from social media. (Reuters)
A tweet from the Jerusalem Post about an apparent hack of their website is seen in this screen grab obtained from social media. (Reuters)

“We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat (to) Israel,” it said.

Its mobile app did not appear to be affected, and other major Israeli news websites were working normally.

Rally in Baghdad on anniversary of Iran general Qassem Soleimani's death

