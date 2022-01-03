.
Two armed drones shot down in Baghdad: Anti-ISIS coalition source

File photo of a drone belonging to ISIS militants, which was shot down by Iraqi security forces outside Fallujah, 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Baghdad, Iraq, May 26, 2016. (AP Photo)
File photo of a drone belonging to ISIS militants, which was shot down by Iraqi security forces outside Fallujah, 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Baghdad, Iraq, May 26, 2016. (AP)

AFP

Published: Updated:

The US-led coalition against ISIS in Iraq shot down two armed drones targeting its compound at Baghdad airport early Monday, a coalition source told AFP.

A counter-rocket system “engaged them and they were shot down without incident,” said the source, two years after a US drone strike at the airport killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant.

