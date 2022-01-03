.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UKMTO says it received reports of vessel attacked off Yemen

  • Font
Yemeni local coast guards walk after being deployed at Hodeidah port in Hodeidah, Yemen. (Reuters)
Yemeni local coast guards walk after being deployed at Hodeidah port in Hodeidah, Yemen. (Reuters)

UKMTO says it received reports of vessel attacked off Yemen

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said late on Sunday it had received reports of an attack on a vessel near Yemen’s port of Ras Isa and that investigations were ongoing.

In an advisory issued at 2150 GMT the UKMTO -- part of Britain’s Royal Navy -- advised mariners to exercise extreme caution in the area.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It put the vessel’s position at approximately 23 nautical miles west of Ras Isa oil terminal on the Red Sea.

The last shipping incident near Ras Isa was in late 2019 when Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement briefly seized https://www.reuters.com/article/us-yemen-security-idUSKBN1XT2WD a Saudi-flagged ship and two South Korean vessels.

Saudi Arabia is leading a military coalition that has been battling the Houthis for more than six years.

The alliance has accused the movement of attacking shipping in the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest maritime lanes leading up to the Suez Canal.

Read more:

US Navy launches Mideast drone task force amid Iran tensions

US House’s one-sided approach to Yemen will only encourage violence, empower Iran

Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City
Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan
Top Content
Messi and three other PSG players test positive for COVID-19 Messi and three other PSG players test positive for COVID-19
Dubai ruler approves 2022 budget with $16.3 billion expenditure Dubai ruler approves 2022 budget with $16.3 billion expenditure
Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Sudan security forces kill two anti-coup protesters: Medics Sudan security forces kill two anti-coup protesters: Medics
Arrests, clashes in Netherlands COVID-19 protest Arrests, clashes in Netherlands COVID-19 protest
Sudan’s PM announces resignation amid political deadlock Sudan’s PM announces resignation amid political deadlock
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More