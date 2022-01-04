.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israel, in US visa talks, eyes easing access for Palestinian-American dual nationals

  • Font
Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (R) gives a statement as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (L) looks on at the Knesset (Parliament) in Jerusalem on July 5, 2021. (AFP)
Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (R) gives a statement as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (L) looks on at the Knesset (Parliament) in Jerusalem on July 5, 2021. (AFP)

Israel, in US visa talks, eyes easing access for Palestinian-American dual nationals

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israel is prepared to permit Palestinian-American dual nationals to transit its territory as part of an emerging US visa waiver deal for its citizens, a top Israeli official said on Tuesday.

With US-sponsored peacemaking long stalled and violence simmering in the occupied West Bank and in Gaza, Israel strictly limits access by Palestinians - including to the Tel Aviv and Eilat airports, both a few hours’ drive from the territories.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Instead, Palestinians coming in from abroad generally make more onerous trips through Jordan and the Israeli-run West Bank boundary, or through Egypt’s Sinai desert, which borders Gaza.

Giving Palestinian-Americans domiciled in the territories an Israel-transit option “is a demand by the Americans going back many years,” Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said.

“The Shin Bet (Israeli security service) can handle it, and in the context of the visa waivers - if that process does indeed happen - an American who also has Palestinian citizenship will be able to enter Israel like any American,” she told reporters.

The deal could be concluded in February 2023, she added.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price, discussing the visa waiver talks on Dec 28, said Washington would “continue to work with Israel toward fulfilling the equal treatment of all Americans ... seeking to enter or transit through Israel.”

Shaked said her staff was also addressing US complaints that Arab-Americans are subject to unusually intrusive questioning by Israeli airport security.

Among proposals, she said, was for security agents to receive airline passenger lists 12 hours in advance, to enable more selective screening.

Another condition for US visa waiver is reducing the current Israeli applicant refusal rate to 3 percent, both sides say.

Shaked said 40 percent of those rejected filled in application forms incorrectly, and that her ministry was considering offering instructional materials to rectify this.

Read more:

Concerns grow as condition of Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike turns ‘critical’

Israel’s defense minister meets with Palestinian president

Israel announces completion of ‘smart fence’ around Gaza Strip

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention
In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader
Top Content
Video shows girl catching escaped lion in Kuwait: Report Video shows girl catching escaped lion in Kuwait: Report
UAE reports over 3,400 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in December UAE reports over 3,400 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in December
UAE announces 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours UAE announces 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers rise by one-third Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers rise by one-third
In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader
Iran threatens revenge for Soleimani killing if former US President Trump not tried Iran threatens revenge for Soleimani killing if former US President Trump not tried
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More