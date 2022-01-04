.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Two drones shot down targeting Iraq base: Anti-ISIS coalition

  • Font
A drone belonging to ISIS militants, which was shot down by Iraqi security forces outside Fallujah, 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Baghdad, Iraq, May 26, 2016. (AP Photo)
A drone belonging to ISIS militants, which was shot down by Iraqi security forces outside Fallujah, 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Baghdad, Iraq, May 26, 2016. (AP)

Two drones shot down targeting Iraq base: Anti-ISIS coalition

AFP

Published: Updated:

Two armed drones targeting an air base in western Iraq were shot down on Tuesday, an official of the US-led coalition fighting ISIS revealed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Two fixed-wing drones rigged with explosives were engaged and destroyed by defensive capabilities at the Iraqi Al-Asad Air Base early this morning,” the official detailed.

“The attempted attack was unsuccessful. All forces are accounted for.”

It is the second such attack in 24 hours aimed for the coalition in Iraq. On Monday, the coalition shot down two armed drones targeting its compound at Baghdad airport.

The attacks come as Tehran and its allies across the Middle East held emotional commemorations marking Monday's second anniversary of the assassination of Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport.

Coalition troops switched to a training and advisory role with the end of their combat mission early last month.

“While we have ended our combat mission, we maintain the inherent right of self-defense,” the official said.

“These are attacks against Iraqi installations, and an attack against the Iraqi people and the military that protects them. We maintain a minimal footprint on Iraqi bases - the coalition no longer has its own bases in Iraq.”

Read more:

Two armed drones shot down in Baghdad: Anti-ISIS coalition source

Saudi Arabia’s defenses intercepted, destroyed five drones targeting Kingdom

Arab Coalition carries out air strikes on four targets in Sanaa

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention
In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader
Top Content
Video shows girl catching escaped lion in Kuwait: Report Video shows girl catching escaped lion in Kuwait: Report
UAE reports over 3,400 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in December UAE reports over 3,400 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in December
Houthi militia hijacks UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical supplies: Report Houthi militia hijacks UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical supplies: Report
UAE announces 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours UAE announces 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
Iran threatens revenge for Soleimani killing if former US President Trump not tried Iran threatens revenge for Soleimani killing if former US President Trump not tried
In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More