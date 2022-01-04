.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Two killed in Israeli military helicopter crash: Army

  • Font
An Israeli Apache attack helicopter fires a missile over the Gaza Strip as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, on July 24, 2014. (AFP)
An Israeli Apache attack helicopter fires a missile over the Gaza Strip as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, on July 24, 2014. (AFP)

Two killed in Israeli military helicopter crash: Army

AFP, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

Two Israeli military helicopter pilots were killed and another crew member injured in a crash over the Mediterranean, the army said Tuesday, promising an investigation into the incident.

The IAF “Atalef” maritime helicopter went down Monday in the Mediterranean off the coast of the northern city of Haifa during a training flight, the army said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Rescue teams, including Israel’s Special Forces Underwater Missions Unit, were deployed but were unable to save two pilots who were declared dead at the scene.

A third crew member -- an aerial observer -- was “moderately injured”, the army said.

Israeli Air Force Commander Amikam Norkin announced a temporary freeze on training exercises.

A senior officer would lead an investigative team examining the “incident”, the army said, without giving any further indication of the cause of the crash.

Read more:

India’s defense chief cremated in televised military funeral

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention
In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader
Top Content
UAE reports over 3,400 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in December UAE reports over 3,400 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in December
Video shows girl catching escaped lion in Kuwait: Report Video shows girl catching escaped lion in Kuwait: Report
Houthi militia hijacks UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical supplies: Report Houthi militia hijacks UAE-flagged cargo ship carrying medical supplies: Report
UAE announces 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours UAE announces 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
Iran threatens revenge for Soleimani killing if former US President Trump not tried Iran threatens revenge for Soleimani killing if former US President Trump not tried
In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More