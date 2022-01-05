.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon PM will call cabinet meeting within days: Report

  • Font
Lebanon’s PM Najib Mikati attends a news conference in Beirut, Dec. 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon’s PM Najib Mikati attends a news conference in Beirut, Dec. 28, 2021. (Reuters)

Lebanon PM will call cabinet meeting within days: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Wednesday he will call for a cabinet meeting within days, Al Jadeed TV reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mikati spoke after a morning meeting with President Michel Aoun, the report said. The Lebanese Cabinet has not met since Oct. 12 due to a dispute over the investigation into the Beirut port blast.

Read more:

In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader

UN: Lebanese crisis exposes children to abuse, exploitation

US says it understands Saudi Arabia’s concerns after Lebanon rift, calls for dialogue

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally
Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers rise by one-third Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers rise by one-third
Around 125 Houthis killed in clashes near Yemen’s Marib Around 125 Houthis killed in clashes near Yemen’s Marib
US condemns Houthis’ seizure of UAE flagged vessel: Threatens international trade US condemns Houthis’ seizure of UAE flagged vessel: Threatens international trade
Israel downed a Hezbollah drone from Lebanon: IDF Israel downed a Hezbollah drone from Lebanon: IDF
Audi’s Sainz takes first Dakar Rally stage win for an electric car in Saudi Arabia Audi’s Sainz takes first Dakar Rally stage win for an electric car in Saudi Arabia
Arab Coalition warns of targeting Houthi-controlled ports after Emirati vessel seized Arab Coalition warns of targeting Houthi-controlled ports after Emirati vessel seized
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More