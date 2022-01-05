US hoping to build on ‘modest progress’ made during Iran nuclear deal talks

The US said on Tuesday that it was hoping to build on the “modest progress” that was made last week during indirect talks with Iran on a nuclear deal.

But Washington also warned, once again, that time was running out for a deal to be reached.

“What is clear is that if we do not soon reach an understanding on mutual returns to compliance, Iran’s accelerating nuclear steps will increasingly diminish the non-proliferation benefits of the JCPOA,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a phone briefing.

Pressed about remaining time before the US quits waiting, Price said: “The clock will run out when our experts here... come to the conclusion that the benefits [of a return to the nuclear deal]… would be outweighed by the advancements that Iran has made in its nuclear program.

The talks resumed last week before being adjourned for the New Year holiday. They once again picked up on Monday, Price said.

“There was some modest progress in the talks last week,” Price said. “We hope to build on that this week.”

Asked about sanctions relief, Price said that the topic was “really at the heart of the negotiations that are ongoing.”

But, he added: “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed when it comes to these issues. So, I wouldn’t want to get ahead of where we are.”

