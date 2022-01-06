.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Flydubai, Air Arabia cancel flights to Kazakhstan’s Almaty

  • Font
Protesters attend a rally in Almaty on January 4, 2022, after energy price hikes. Police fired tear gas and stun grenades in a bid to break up an unprecedented thousands-strong march in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, after protests that began over fuel prices threatened to spiral out of control. (Photo by Abduaziz MADYAROV / AFP)
Protesters attend a rally in Almaty on January 4, 2022, after energy price hikes. Police fired tear gas and stun grenades in a bid to break up an unprecedented thousands-strong march in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, after protests that began over fuel prices threatened to spiral out of control. (Photo by Abduaziz MADYAROV / AFP)

Flydubai, Air Arabia cancel flights to Kazakhstan’s Almaty

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Middle East carriers flydubai and Air Arabia canceled services to Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, on Thursday as the Central Asian country faces its worst unrest in over a decade.

Websites for the airlines showed return Dubai-Almaty services operated by flydubai and return Sharjah-Almaty flights operated by Air Arabia as canceled.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A flydubai return flight from Dubai to the capital Nursultan was due to operate on Thursday, according to its website.

There was no immediate comment from the Emirati airlines.

Almaty airport was reportedly overrun by anti-government protesters on Wednesday, forcing flights to be canceled, before it was later retaken by government security forces.

Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways on Wednesday suspended services to Almaty.

Kazakhstan’s government has declared a nationwide state of emergency in response to the violent anti-government protests.

Read more:

Kuwait's Jazeera Airways suspends Kazakhstan flights amid unrest

Protests erupt in Kazakhstan after fuel price rise

Russia urges ‘dialogue’ not ‘riots’ in Kazakhstan after protests over fuel price

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US lawsuit filed against Lebanon and its powerful intelligence agency US lawsuit filed against Lebanon and its powerful intelligence agency
US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally
Top Content
Explainer: New ‘IHU’ COVID-19 variant found in France capable of 46 mutations Explainer: New ‘IHU’ COVID-19 variant found in France capable of 46 mutations
UAE COVID-19 numbers climb again, 2,708 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 numbers climb again, 2,708 new cases recorded in 24 hours
Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia pass 3,000 for the first time since July 2020 Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia pass 3,000 for the first time since July 2020
More than 200,000 UAE residents given COVID-19 jab in 7 days, 22 mln doses in total More than 200,000 UAE residents given COVID-19 jab in 7 days, 22 mln doses in total
Top Saudi cleric dies after battling illness Top Saudi cleric dies after battling illness
Taliban order shop owners in western Afghanistan to behead mannequins Taliban order shop owners in western Afghanistan to behead mannequins
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More