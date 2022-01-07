.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US envoy Malley meets with Saudi diplomat to discuss Iran nuclear deal

  • Font
Flags of participating states during a meeting aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Dec. 9, 2021. (AFP)
Flags of participating states during a meeting aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Dec. 9, 2021. (AFP)
Iran nuclear deal

US envoy Malley meets with Saudi diplomat to discuss Iran nuclear deal

Prince Abdullah bin Khalid Al-Saud met Malley after separate meetings with French and Russian officials in the days prior.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley on Friday met with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna to discuss the latest developments in talks to revive a nuclear deal between Tehran and Western powers.

According to Al Arabiya, Prince Abdullah bin Khalid Al-Saud met with Malley after separate meetings with French and Russian officials in the days prior, where he was provided with updates to the talks.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia’s ambassador to Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweeted a photo of the meeting, saying that he briefed the Saudi side on the situation in the Vienna talks. “We also exchanged views on prospects of security dialogue in the area of [Gulf],’” the Russian diplomat said.

Asked about a reported meeting between Prince Abdullah and Malley earlier in the week, a State Department official told Al Arabiya English that the pair would “periodically” meet. “These engagements are part of the US commitment to consulting closely with our regional partners on the ongoing talks,” the official added.

Gulf countries have long been demanding a seat at the negotiating table, citing their geographical proximity to Iran and the direct threats imposed by Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Saudi Arabia has voiced its support for a deal that would put a halt to Iran’s nuclear program and ensure the security of the region.

Iran-backed militias have provoked violence in multiple countries, including Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Yemen’s Houthis, armed and trained by both Iran and Hezbollah, continue to launch bomb-laden missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia almost daily.

But Iran has, so far, refused to discuss its ballistic missile program and its support for militias during the talks in Vienna.

Read more: Iran displays ballistic missiles amid nuclear talks with world powers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates ‘Saudi Day’ with Royal Saudi Air Forces display, fireworks Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates ‘Saudi Day’ with Royal Saudi Air Forces display, fireworks
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases cross 3,500 for first time in over one year Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases cross 3,500 for first time in over one year
Top Content
UAE COVID-19 daily figures decrease, 2,627 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 daily figures decrease, 2,627 new cases recorded in 24 hours
Beheaded police officer among 12 killed in Kazakhstan clashes Beheaded police officer among 12 killed in Kazakhstan clashes
Sinopharm protein booster stronger against omicron than earlier shot: Abu Dhabi study Sinopharm protein booster stronger against omicron than earlier shot: Abu Dhabi study
Moscow-led alliance sends first troops to Kazakhstan: Statement Moscow-led alliance sends first troops to Kazakhstan: Statement
End Hezbollah’s terrorist hegemony, Saudi envoy tells Lebanon’s politicians End Hezbollah’s terrorist hegemony, Saudi envoy tells Lebanon’s politicians
Iranian statue of slain commander Soleimani torched Iranian statue of slain commander Soleimani torched
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More