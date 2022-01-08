.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

At least 16 killed in car crash in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula

  • Font
People stand by as a telescopic railway crane lifts an overturned passenger carriage, at the scene of a railway accident in the city of Toukh in Egypt’s central Nile Delta province of Qalyubiya on April 18, 2021. (Ayman Aref/AFP)
A file photo of people standing by as a telescopic railway crane lifts an overturned passenger carriage, at the scene of a railway accident in the city of Toukh in Egypt’s central Nile Delta province of Qalyubiya on April 18, 2021. (Ayman Aref/AFP)

At least 16 killed in car crash in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A traffic accident Saturday involving a microbus and a larger bus left at least 16 people dead and 18 others injured in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, health officials said.

The crash took place when a microbus collided with a public transportation bus on a road liking the city of Tor in southern Sinai to the city of Suez, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The collision happened 10 kilometers (about 6 miles) from Tor, police said.

The Health Ministry said it deployed at least 13 ambulances to the scene and that the injured were taken to hospitals in southern Sinai.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. The crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

In October, a head-on vehicle collision killed at least 19 people just outside Cairo. Another 12 people were killed and 30 others injured in September when a bus overturned on a highway linking Cairo with the city of Suez.

Egypt’s official statistics agency says there were around 10,000 road accidents in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, leaving over 3,480 dead. In 2018, there were 8,480 car accidents, causing over 3,080 deaths.

Read more:

Egypt pushes for calm after flare-up in Gaza hostilities

Train derails in fourth Egypt railway accident in five weeks

Egypt announces its first cases of omicron variant

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explainer: Where are the COVID-19 tests that President Biden promised? Explainer: Where are the COVID-19 tests that President Biden promised?
Syrians seek word of loved ones missing in regime jails Syrians seek word of loved ones missing in regime jails
Top Content
Sinopharm protein booster stronger against omicron than earlier shot: Abu Dhabi study Sinopharm protein booster stronger against omicron than earlier shot: Abu Dhabi study
UAE COVID-19 daily figures decrease, 2,627 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 daily figures decrease, 2,627 new cases recorded in 24 hours
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases cross 3,500 for first time in over one year Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases cross 3,500 for first time in over one year
Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates ‘Saudi Day’ with Royal Saudi Air Forces display, fireworks Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates ‘Saudi Day’ with Royal Saudi Air Forces display, fireworks
Iran displays ballistic missiles amid nuclear talks with world powers Iran displays ballistic missiles amid nuclear talks with world powers
Ethiopia pardons several detained TPLF, opposition figures Ethiopia pardons several detained TPLF, opposition figures
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More