.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

German court: Syrian man guilty of crimes against humanity

  • Font
Defendant Anwar R. (R) waits in a courtroom of the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz, western Germany, for the start of another trial session on December 2, 2021. Anwar R. is accused of overseeing the murder of 58 people and the torture of 4,000 others at the Al-Khatib detention centre in Damascus between April 29, 2011 and September 7, 2012. He was put on trial in April 2020 along with another lower-ranking defendant, Eyad al-G., accused of helping to arrest protesters and deliver them to Al-Khatib. Al-Gharib was sentenced to four and a half years in prison in February 2021 for complicity in crimes against humanity, in the first verdict worldwide over torture by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government. (Photo by Thomas Frey / POOL / AFP) / GERMAN COURT REQUESTS THAT THE FACE OF THE DEFENDANT MUST BE MADE UNRECOGNISABLE - GERMAN COURT REQUESTS THAT THE FACE OF THE DEFENDANT MUST BE MADE UNRECOGNISABLE
Defendant Anwar R. (R) waits in a courtroom of the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz, western Germany, for the start of another trial session on December 2, 2021. (AFP)

German court: Syrian man guilty of crimes against humanity

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A German court has convicted a former Syrian secret police officer of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The verdict Thursday in the landmark trial has been keenly anticipated by Syrians who suffered abuse or lost relatives at the hands of President Bashar Assad’s government in the country’s long-running conflict.

The Koblenz state court concluded that Anwar Raslan was the senior officer in charge of a facility in the Syrian city of Douma known as Al Khatib, or Branch 251, where suspected opposition protesters were detained.

It sentenced him to life in prison, German broadcaster n-tv reported. His lawyers asked the court last week to acquit their client, claiming that he never personally tortured anybody and that he defected in late 2012.

German prosecutors alleged that Raslan supervised the “systematic and brutal torture” of more than 4,000 prisoners between April 2011 and September 2012, resulting in the deaths of dozens of people.

A junior officer, Eyad al-Gharib, was convicted last year of accessory to crimes against humanity and sentenced by the Koblenz court to 4½ years in prison.

Both men were arrested in Germany in 2019, years after seeking asylum in the country.

Victims and human rights groups have said they hope the verdict will be a first step toward justice for countless people who have been unable to file criminal complaints against officials in Syria or before the International Criminal Court.

Since Russia and China have blocked efforts for the U.N. Security Council to refer cases to The Hague-based tribunal, countries such as Germany that apply the principle of universal jurisdiction for serious crimes will increasingly become the venue for such trials, experts say.

Read more:

Iraq takes back 111 ISIS-linked families from Syria

Russian strikes in Syria kill 11 ISIS fighters: Monitor

Syrian army carries out controlled explosion in Damascus

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Join the Conversation
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8 Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More