Security officer killed in Sudan anti-coup protests: State TV
One Sudanese security officer died on Thursday after being stabbed by protesters in the capital Khartoum, state TV reported.
Anti-coup protesters took to the streets on Thursday and headed to the presidential palace.
The demonstrations which converged from several parts of Khartoum came only days after the United Nations launched a bid to facilitate talks between Sudanese factions.
The push was aimed at resolving the crisis since the October 25 military coup led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the resignation of the civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok earlier this month.
Protesters chanted: “With all our power, we are heading to the palace” as they converged on the city center, witnesses said.
Others hollered: “Burhan is dirty, brought to (power) by the Islamists,” who were dominant under the three-decade rule of general-turned-president Omar al-Bashir, ousted in April 2019 following months of mass protests.
Security forces fired volleys of tear gas to disperse the protesters, according to witnesses.
Pro-democracy activists have organized regular demonstrations against the military takeover, which derailed a transition to civilian rule following al-Bashir’s ouster.
The protests have been met by a bloody crackdown that has left at least 63 people dead and hundreds wounded, according to medics.
