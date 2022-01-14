.
Iran’s Khomenei’s website shows animated video of drone strike killing Trump

Screengrab from an animated video depicting a drone strike on former US President Donald Trump as part of Iranian propaganda. (Twitter)
The Associated Press, Tehran

Published: Updated:

The website of Iran’s supreme leader has showcased an animated video that appears to show a robot calling in a drone strike to assassinate former US President Donald Trump.

The animated video was part of a contest to mark the January 3, 2020 killing of former Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani, who was slain in an American drone strike in Baghdad.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, being targeted in a drone strike.

It was shared by many on social media.

The video mirrored a propaganda poster last year also showing Trump on a golf course, calling for revenge for Soleimani’s slaying.

Earlier this month, Iran’s extremist President Ebrahim Raisi demanded Trump be “prosecuted and killed.”

“If not, I’m telling all American leaders, don’t doubt that the hand of revenge will come out of the sleeves of ummah,” Raisi said, referring to the worldwide community of Muslims.

