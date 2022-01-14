Iran’s Khomenei’s website shows animated video of drone strike killing Trump

The website of Iran’s supreme leader has showcased an animated video that appears to show a robot calling in a drone strike to assassinate former US President Donald Trump.

The animated video was part of a contest to mark the January 3, 2020 killing of former Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani, who was slain in an American drone strike in Baghdad.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, being targeted in a drone strike.

It was shared by many on social media.

Officials in #Iran have released a 3D animated video depicting the targeting of former President Donald Trump at his Mar-A-Lago golf course. This sequence is in revenge for killing IRGC General Qasem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/2h1giUrlFx — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) January 13, 2022

The video mirrored a propaganda poster last year also showing Trump on a golf course, calling for revenge for Soleimani’s slaying.

Earlier this month, Iran’s extremist President Ebrahim Raisi demanded Trump be “prosecuted and killed.”

“If not, I’m telling all American leaders, don’t doubt that the hand of revenge will come out of the sleeves of ummah,” Raisi said, referring to the worldwide community of Muslims.

Read more:

US ready to consider alternate options if Iran nuclear deal fails: Antony Blinken

Iran launched solid-fuel satellite carrier rocket into space: Report

Hundreds of teachers in Iran protest against new pay scales as inflation bites