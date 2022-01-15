.
Hezbollah, Amal end boycott of Lebanon’s cabinet amid economic crisis

People walk past a campaign banner showing Lebanese Parliament Speaker and candidate for parliamentary election Nabih Berri and Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanese groups Hezbollah and Amal said on Saturday they would end a boycott of cabinet sessions, opening the way for ministers to meet after a three-month gap that has seen the economy and currency collapse further.

The groups, which back several ministers in a government made up of members from across the political spectrum, said the decision was driven by a desire to approve the 2022 budget and to discuss an economic recovery.

The groups had been refusing to attend cabinet sessions in a dispute over the handling of an investigation into the huge Beirut port blast in 2020.

