Arab Coalition strikes kill over 300 Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen: Statement

The Arab Coalition conducted 33 military operations in 24 hours targeting Iran-backed Houthi’s in the Yemeni province of Marib, killing more than 190 militia members and 21 military vehicles, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Coalition also conducted 27 targeted operations in Yemen’s al-Bayda, eliminating 150 Iran-backed Houthi members and 16 military vehicles, according to the same SPA report.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Following the announcement, an official statement warned against the Iran-backed Houthi’s continued attempts to attack civilian objects.

They also added that these strikes “thwarted the systemic attempts to target civilians.”

The targeted strike comes a little more than an hour after the Arab Coalition released a statement requesting travelers not to use the roads coming from Marib and al-Bayda towards the governorates of Harib, Ain, Bayhan, and Usaylan until further notice.

All “movements on these roads will be targeted,” said the original statement.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis launched dozens of cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia throughout 2021.

In September 2021, the Houthis intensified their efforts to take Marib, a provincial capital which is the government’s last northern stronghold.

As hostilities escalated, the Houthis on January 3 seized a United Arab Emirates-flagged ship that the coalition said was carrying medical supplies.

On January 15, an Iran-backed Houthi spokesperson rejected the UN request to release the vessel.

The Iran-backed militia frequently target civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

The Arab Coalition has been carrying out attacks against legitimate military Houthi targets in Yemen in recent months, warning civilians to not approach or gather around the targeted sites beforehand.

The Coalition also stressed that the operations will be conducted in line with international humanitarian law.

Read more:

Iran-backed Houthis reject UN request to release seized UAE-flagged vessel

Arab Coalition strikes kill 150 Houthis, destroy 22 military vehicles in Yemen

UAE condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia during Security Council meeting