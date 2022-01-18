.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israel completes flight test of Arrow weapons system

  • Font
Israeli soldiers walk near an Israeli Irone Dome defence system (L), a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the MIM-104 Patriot (C), and an anti-ballistic missile the Arrow 3 (R) during Juniper Cobra's joint exercise press briefing at Hatzor Israeli Air Force Base in central Israel, on February 25, 2016. Juniper Cobra, is held every two years where Israel and the United States train their militaries together to prepare against possible ballistic missile attacks, as well as allowing the armies to learn to better work together. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)
Israeli soldiers walk near an Israeli Irone Dome defence system (L), a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the MIM-104 Patriot (C), and an anti-ballistic missile the Arrow 3 (R) during Juniper Cobra's joint exercise press briefing at Hatzor Israeli Air Force Base in central Israel, on February 25, 2016. (AFP)

Israel completes flight test of Arrow weapons system

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israel’s defense ministry said on Tuesday it had completed a planned flight test of the Arrow weapons system, and would release further test details throughout the day.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last year, Israel r said it was developing a new ballistic missile shield, the Arrow-4, with the United States.

Its Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors are already operational as part of a multi-layered system to destroy incoming missiles in the atmosphere and in space.

Read more:

Three dead, six injured in Abu Dhabi tanker fire; Iran-backed Houthis claim attack

Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attack on UAE

Israel downed a Hezbollah drone from Lebanon: IDF

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8 Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More