Israel completes flight test of Arrow weapons system

Israel’s defense ministry said on Tuesday it had completed a planned flight test of the Arrow weapons system, and would release further test details throughout the day.

Last year, Israel r said it was developing a new ballistic missile shield, the Arrow-4, with the United States.

Its Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors are already operational as part of a multi-layered system to destroy incoming missiles in the atmosphere and in space.

