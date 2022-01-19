Iranian-American arrested in US for trying to illegally export technology to Iran

A dual Iranian-US citizen was arrested on Friday in Chicago for allegedly trying to illegally export US technology to Iran’s government, the US Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

“Kambiz Attar Kashani, 44, conspired to illegally export goods and technology to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), which the US government recognizes is an agency of the government of Iran,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

The US prohibits the sale of goods and services to the CBI on the grounds that it cooperates with terrorist organizations, including Iran’s Quds Force and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah.

“Kashani repeatedly lied to numerous US companies to conceal his intention to ship items to Iran, allowing him to illegally obtain information technology for use by the CBI and other Iranian entities,” the statement said.

“Technology illegally transferred to Iran from the United States could be used by terrorists … Those doing the bidding for Iran in the United States should expect the full force of our law enforcement and Intelligence Community partners,” said Assistant Director Alan E. Kohler Jr. of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division.

Kashani is charged with one count of conspiracy to unlawfully export goods to Iran. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment and a $1 million fine.

