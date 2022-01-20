.
Sudan military chief Burhan announces ministerial appointments: Sovereign council

Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks following a deal-signing ceremony with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (unseen) to restore the transition to civilian rule in the country in the capital Khartoum, on November 21, 2021. Nearly a month after Sudan's top general ousted the prime minister, they signed a breakthrough deal to reverse the military takeover that had sparked international condemnation and mass protests. (Photo by AFP)
Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks following a deal-signing ceremony with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (unseen) to restore the transition to civilian rule in the country in the capital Khartoum, on November 21, 2021. (AFP)

Reuters

Sudan's military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan appointed 15 ministers in the government, a statement from the Sovereign Council said on Thursday.

Burhan's appointments include Ali Sadek Ali for the foreign ministry and Mohammed Abdallah Mahmoud for the energy portfolio.

Earlier today, the council agreed with a US delegation on forming a national independent government of technocrats and launching a comprehensive national dialogue to resolve the current political crisis.

Developing

