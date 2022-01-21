US slaps sanctions on Hezbollah-linked men, companies for second time this week

The US Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned three Lebanese men linked to Hezbollah and ten companies based in Lebanon, Zambia and Germany.

A statement from the Treasury Department said that Friday’s announcement showed how Hezbollah gained access to the international financial system to raise funds “in support of its acts of terrorism and other illicit activities.”

“These actions undermine the stability, security, and sovereignty of the Lebanese people,” the statement read.

For his part, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said that Washington was committed to disrupting Hezbollah’s attempts to evade sanctions.

“Today’s action exposes and targets Hezbollah’s misuse of the international financial system to raise and launder funds for its destabilizing activities as the Lebanese people suffer during an unprecedented economic crisis in Lebanon,” he said.

Friday’s move comes just days after three other men and their Lebanon-based travel company were designated for facilitating and laundering finances to Hezbollah.

