Iran says it rules out US prisoner release as nuclear talks precondition

Iran on Monday ruled out any US preconditions for reviving a 2015 nuclear deal, including the release of American prisoners held by the Islamic Republic.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Iran has never accepted any preconditions by the United States... The US official’s comments on the release of US prisoners in Iran is for domestic use,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.

The lead US nuclear negotiator told Reuters on Sunday the United States was unlikely to strike an agreement with Iran to revive the nuclear pact unless Tehran released four US citizens Washington says it is holding hostage.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA said earlier on Monday that setting such preconditions would slow down indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to secure the deal.

Iran is currently in talks in Vienna with world powers to revive the 2015 deal that the US unilaterally left during Trump’s presidency in 2018.

Read more:

Iran needs to stop interfering in Arab affairs: Jordan’s FM

US envoy Malley meets with Saudi diplomat to discuss Iran nuclear deal

Iran detects new ‘realism’ from west in nuclear talks