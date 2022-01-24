Lebanon to respond to confidence-building measures proposed by Kuwait before Saturday
Lebanon’s response to confidence-building measures proposed by Kuwait will be ready before Saturday, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib told reporters on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Kuwait’s foreign minister presented a 12-point proposal to Lebanese officials to end a diplomatic rift with Gulf states.
It included Lebanon committing to the 1989 Taif Agreement that ended Lebanon’s civil war, tightening border controls to prevent drug smuggling to the Gulf and stepping up security, diplomatic sources told Reuters on Sunday.
Read more:
Lebanon’s Hariri expected to announce election boycott: Party members
In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader
-
Lebanon’s Hariri expected to announce election boycott: Party membersLebanon’s leading Sunni Muslim politician Saad al-Hariri is expected to announce on Monday he will not run in a May election that his movement may ... Middle East
-
In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader“For God’s sake, have mercy on Lebanon and the Lebanese people and stop [fueling] political and sectarian hatred,” PM Najib Mikati said in a series of tweets. Middle East
-
Lebanon must not be platform for hostility: Kuwaiti FMLebanon must not be a platform for hostile acts or words, Kuwait’s foreign minister said on Sunday while visiting Beirut, an indirect call for curbs ... Gulf