Sudan’s junta releases nine Doctors Without Borders members: Medical group
Sudanese authorities released nine Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) staff members on Tuesday, the medical aid group said in a statement.
The employees were arrested in Khartoum on Monday on their way back to their office from a local hospital.
The group’s emergency medical teams are working with health authorities in Khartoum to treat COVID-19 patients, as well as protesters hurt in recent anti-military demonstrations, the statement added.
The Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors had said on Monday that Sudanese and non-Sudanese members of the group were arrested at the time.
