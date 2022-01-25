Sudan’s junta releases nine Doctors Without Borders members: Medical group

Sudanese authorities released nine Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) staff members on Tuesday, the medical aid group said in a statement.

The employees were arrested in Khartoum on Monday on their way back to their office from a local hospital.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The group’s emergency medical teams are working with health authorities in Khartoum to treat COVID-19 patients, as well as protesters hurt in recent anti-military demonstrations, the statement added.

The Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors had said on Monday that Sudanese and non-Sudanese members of the group were arrested at the time.

Read more:

Two killed as Sudanese security forces crack down on protest

Seven killed in crackdown on rallies in Sudan's capital: Medics

Sudan’s medics shaken by attacks on hospitals treating anti-coup protesters