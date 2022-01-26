Baghdad Airport security director allegedly abducted

Baghdad International Airport Security Director Hussein Ali Hussein was reported missing under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, according to Al Arabiya and Al Hadath sources.



Based on preliminary information, Hussein was reportedly abducted by an armed militia inside Baghdad, the sources revealed, adding that the “relevant authorities” were searching for him.



Iraq has witnessed a wave of kidnappings in recent years that targeted activists who participated in the protests which erupted in 2019. Pro-Iranian militias have often been accused of carrying out such abductions.



