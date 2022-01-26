Kurdish forces in Syria retake prison in Hasaka after ISIS attack

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) took full control of al-Sina’a prison in Syria’s northeastern city of Hasaka on Wednesday, spokesman Farhad Shami said in a tweet.

In a statement, Farhad Shami of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said days of operations had “culminated with our entire control” over the prison in Hasakeh city after all holdout ISIS members surrendered.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also said that the SDF was mostly in control of the prison in Hasaka, a northeastern city held by a semi-autonomous Kurdish administration.

But the war monitoring group cautioned that the SDF have not yet combed all areas inside the jail, warning that potential hideout extremists may still be present.

More than 100 terroists attacked Ghwayran prison on January 20 in a brazen assault that involved a double suicide truck bombing and saw the militants free ISIS members, seize weapons and take over several cell blocks.

It is considered the most sophisticated attack carried out by the group since it was territorially defeated in Syria nearly three years ago.

Heavy fighting in and around the prison since Thursday has killed 181 people, including 124 ISIS members, 50 Kurdish fighters and seven civilians, says the Observatory.

According to the war monitor, an unknown number of terrorists had managed to escape but their exact number was not immediately clear.

ISIS rebirth