Pentagon: US State Department approves sale of aircraft, air defense radars to Egypt

The US State Department announced Tuesday that it had approved the sale of aircraft and air defense radar systems to Egypt in separate deals worth over $2 billion.

In a statement released by the Pentagon, the US said that Egypt had requested to buy 12 C-130 Super Hercules Aircraft and three SPS-48 Land-Based Radar.

The aircraft and related equipment deal is worth an estimated $2.2 billion, while the air defense radar systems are worth $355 million.

“The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today,” the Pentagon said.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally country that continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East,” the statement read. “The proposed sale will improve Egypt’s capability to meet current and future threats by improving the detection of various air threats.”