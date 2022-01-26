President Aoun says Lebanon welcomes Kuwaiti initiative

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday that his nation welcomes last week’s Kuwaiti proposal of confidence-building measures to end a diplomatic rift with Gulf states.

Aoun added on Twitter that the answers to the initiative will be conveyed by Lebanon’s foreign minister to the Arab ministerial meeting in Kuwait.

On Saturday, Kuwait’s foreign minister said his visit to Lebanon was to rebuild trust with the country and show solidarity with the Lebanese people, adding that the move had been coordinated with other Gulf countries.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad al-Sabah’s visit to Beirut was the first by a senior Gulf Arab official since a diplomatic rift over comments made by a former Lebanese minister that were critical of Saudi Arabia’s role in the Yemen war.

