President Aoun says Lebanon welcomes Kuwaiti initiative
Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday that his nation welcomes last week’s Kuwaiti proposal of confidence-building measures to end a diplomatic rift with Gulf states.
Aoun added on Twitter that the answers to the initiative will be conveyed by Lebanon’s foreign minister to the Arab ministerial meeting in Kuwait.
On Saturday, Kuwait’s foreign minister said his visit to Lebanon was to rebuild trust with the country and show solidarity with the Lebanese people, adding that the move had been coordinated with other Gulf countries.
Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad al-Sabah’s visit to Beirut was the first by a senior Gulf Arab official since a diplomatic rift over comments made by a former Lebanese minister that were critical of Saudi Arabia’s role in the Yemen war.
Lebanon to receive Jordan electricity via Syria, deal signedLebanon signed deals on Wednesday to purchase electricity from Jordan via Syria to help the small Mediterranean country deal with its crippling energy ...
Lebanon depression 'orchestrated by the country's elite': World BankThe World Bank blasted Lebanon's ruling class on Tuesday for "orchestrating" one of the world's worst national economic depressions due to their ...
Lebanon seizes Captagon concealed in tea shipment bound for Saudi ArabiaThe Lebanese authorities have seized a large quantity of Captagon hidden in a tea shipment bound for Saudi Arabia, the interior minister announced ...
Lebanon's former PM Hariri declares boycott of elections, stepping away from politics"I am convinced that there is no room for any positive opportunity for Lebanon in light of Iranian influence, international disarray, national division, sectarianism, and the collapse of the state," Hariri said