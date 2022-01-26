Two wounded as rocket fire targets Iraq’s parliament speaker's home: Authorities

Two children were wounded Tuesday night when rockets were fired towards the home of Iraq's speaker of parliament, security sources said.

Three Katyusha rockets landed some “500 metres” (1,640 feet) from the home of Mohammed al-Halbussi in the Gurma district of Anbar province, west of the capital Baghdad, a security source told AFP.

Advertisement

The attack came hours after Iraq's top court confirmed his re-election as speaker.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Halbussi was the target of the attack, but it was not clear if he was at home at the time, the source added, requesting anonymity.

The two wounded children were “taken to hospital in Gurma”, Iraqi police said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Halbussi, 41, is a Sunni politician and has headed parliament since 2018.

Several grenade attacks have in recent days targeted political figures from parties that could team up with Shia leader Moqtada Sadr to form a parliamentary coalition in the wake of Iraq's October legislative elections.

Sadr, whose bloc took the largest share of seats, is seeking to build a coalition bringing together Taqadom -- Halbussi's party -- a second Sunni party and a Kurdish grouping.

Read more:

Iraq’s top court upholds re-election of parliament speaker

ISIS gunmen kill 11 soldiers in east Iraq: Military source