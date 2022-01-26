US-brokered maritime border talks with Lebanon to resume next week: Israel

Israel’s Energy Ministry said on Wednesday it was willing to continue negotiations for setting its maritime border with Lebanon and that talks would resume next week.

Energy Minister Karine Elharrar would meet with US envoy Amos Hochstein next week as part of efforts to settle the dispute, the ministry said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Indirect talks between Israel and Lebanon have stalled several times.

Read more:

US ‘very concerned’ about Lebanon energy crisis

President Aoun says Lebanon welcomes Kuwaiti initiative

UN peacekeepers’ convoy attacked in south Lebanon near Israel border