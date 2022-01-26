.
US-brokered maritime border talks with Lebanon to resume next week: Israel

Israel’s offshore Leviathan gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP/Ariel Schalit)
Israel’s offshore Leviathan gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP)

US-brokered maritime border talks with Lebanon to resume next week: Israel

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israel’s Energy Ministry said on Wednesday it was willing to continue negotiations for setting its maritime border with Lebanon and that talks would resume next week.

Energy Minister Karine Elharrar would meet with US envoy Amos Hochstein next week as part of efforts to settle the dispute, the ministry said.

Indirect talks between Israel and Lebanon have stalled several times.

