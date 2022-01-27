.
Jordan armed forces kill 27 drug smugglers attempting to enter from Syria

Bags of confiscated pills are displayed at the police anti-narcotics unit headquarters in Amman on January 7, 2019. The director of Jordan's anti-narcotics department told AFP there has been a 32-percent increase in drug use in Jordan since 2017. (AFP)
File photo of confiscated pills displayed at the police anti-narcotics unit headquarters in Amman on January 7, 2019. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Jordan’s army killed 27 drug smugglers who sought to infiltrate the border from Syria under cover of heavy snow to try to cross into the country with large quantities of drugs, an army spokesman said on Thursday.

Others fled inside Syria during the incident, the latest in a spike of attempts to smuggle drugs that had led the army to toughen its rules of engagement with smugglers.

