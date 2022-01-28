Five killed, 34 injured in Iran-backed Houthi missile strike in Marib: State media

At least five people were killed and 34 injured in what Yemeni-government media said was an Iran-backed Houthi missile strike on Marib city on Wednesday night, state news agency SABA said on Friday.

A resident and a medical source said a missile on Wednesday had fallen next to a military building in the al-Matar area.

Marib city is the Yemeni government’s last northern stronghold. It sits in an energy-producing region which has been the focus of fighting over the past year, during which Houthi forces advanced towards the city.

The fighting for Marib has dashed UN-led ceasefire efforts as both sides ramped up military operations.

In the past few weeks Iran-backed Houthis have launched a number of missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, which has led to Arab Coalition attacks against the Houthis.

It follows two unprecedented attacks on the United Arab Emirates.

The Arab Coalition has in recent weeks stepped up air strikes on Houthi strongholds in Yemen.

