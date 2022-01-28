Lebanon govt says ‘will not be launchpad for activities that violate countries’

The Lebanese government, in a letter to Gulf states, would say that the Lebanon “will not be a launchpad for activities that violates Arab countries,” sources familiar with the letter told Reuters on Friday.

The Lebanese foreign minister will deliver the letter in response to a Kuwaiti proposal of confidence-building measures to end a diplomatic rift with Gulf states on Saturday in an Arab ministerial meeting in Kuwait.

The letter would say that Lebanon respects UN resolutions to ensure civil peace and national stability of Lebanon and that the government commits verbally and actually to the disassociation policy, the sources added.

