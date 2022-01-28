Six missiles target Baghdad airport, drone shot down: Reports

Six missiles have targeted Baghdad airport and a drone was shot down, according to Iraqi media reports.

At least three rockets landed in the Baghdad International Airport compound and near an adjacent US air base, damaging one disused civilian airplane, Iraqi police sources said.

The police sources did not report any other damage or any injuries. The damaged aircraft was an out of use Iraqi Airways plane, they said.

The US air base, known as Camp Victory, is located around the perimeter of Baghdad’s civilian airport.

Rocket attacks which US and some Iraqi officials blame on Iran-backed militia groups who oppose the US military presence in the region have regularly hit the complex in recent years.

