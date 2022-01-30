.
Sudan army-led Council signals tougher line on UN mediation

Sudanese deputy chief of the ruling miliary council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo delivers a speech after inking an agreement with protest leaders in Khartoum early on July 17, 2019. Sudan's protesters and ruling generals on July 17 inked a power sharing deal that aims to install a civilian administration, a key demand of demonstrators since president Omar al-Bashir was deposed three months ago. The move loosens a deadlock that has gripped the country, following nationwide mass protests that began against Bashir in December but then continued after a military council ousted him on April 11. / AFP / Ebrahim HAMID sudan - politics - deal sudan - politics - deal sudan - politics - deal
Sudanese deputy chief of the ruling miliary council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo delivers a speech after inking an agreement with protest leaders in Khartoum early on July 17, 2019. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The deputy head of Sudan’s military-led Sovereign Council said on Saturday a UN envoy should be working as a “facilitator and not a mediator,” signaling an apparent tougher line towards international efforts to resolve a political crisis.

A United Nations mission led by special envoy Volker Perthes began talks this month to help resolve the standoff which followed a coup last year. Previously, the Sovereign Council has welcomed the UN initiative, and Perthes has said the army had no objections to his presence.

“The head of the United Nations’ Integrated Transition Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) should be a facilitator and not a mediator,” the Council’s deputy head, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said in a statement.

The Council was not shunning the international community but “rejects interference in domestic affairs,” he said.

Dagalo’s statement did not explain what had prompted his comment. Perthes and the Council could not immediately be reached for comment.

A Sovereign Council committee investigating protester deaths said on Saturday it had collected testimony from witnesses in an anti-coup protest on Jan. 17 in which seven people were killed.

