.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Algerian FM says Palestinian reconciliation process has begun

  • Font
File photo of Ramtane Lamamra. (AFP)
File photo of Ramtane Lamamra. (AFP)

Algerian FM says Palestinian reconciliation process has begun

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A process to reconcile the Palestinian factions has begun, said Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, whose country said last month that it would host the inter-Palestinian talks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The journey to Palestinian reconciliation has started and Algeria has a long experience in bringing the Palestinians together,” he told a news conference in Kuwait on Monday.

Arab states including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have tried to reconcile Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s nationalist Fatah faction and its bitter rival Hamas, the armed movement that opposes any negotiations with Israel.

No Palestinian general elections have been held for 16 years.

Read more:

Abbas rival Dahlan delivers one million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Gaza

At a West Bank outpost, Israeli settlers flaunt their power

Stone-throwing Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More