Lebanese president promises accountability regarding Central Bank audit: Statement

Lebanese president promises accountability regarding Central Bank audit: Statement

Reuters, Beirut

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun promised the Lebanese people accountability in regard to an audit into the country’s Central Bank, his media office said on Monday in a statement.

Aoun is monitoring attempts to overcome “artificial obstacles” discouraging the auditing company from carrying its work and “promises the people that accountability is coming,” his media office said.

Earlier this month, the staff union of Lebanon’s Central Bank said it did not want personal data handed over to the restructuring consultancy Alvarez and Marsal (A&M), which could further hamper attempts to carry out a forensic audit.

