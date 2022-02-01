Egyptian family of seven suffocates to death from gas leak in their Cairo home
A gas leak has killed a family of seven in their Cairo home, Egyptian authorities said.
According to a police statement, the tragedy took place on Monday in the Sharabia neighborhood of the Egyptian capital where the family — the parents and five siblings, aged 13 to 26 — died of suffocation.
Fires and gas leaks occur occasionally in Egypt, a country of about 100 million people, especially in shanty towns and impoverished neighborhoods where safety measures are not followed.
Last month, four children died when a fire erupted in their apartment in Cairo’s Faisal neighborhood.
