Egyptian family of seven suffocates to death from gas leak in their Cairo home

An Egyptian street vendor warms up by a fire in front of a shop selling fruit at the road in Toukh, Al Qalyubia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters)
Fires and gas leaks occur occasionally in Egypt, a country of about 100 million people, especially in shanty towns and impoverished neighborhoods where safety measures are not followed. (File photo: Reuters)

The Associated Press, Cairo

Published: Updated:

A gas leak has killed a family of seven in their Cairo home, Egyptian authorities said.

According to a police statement, the tragedy took place on Monday in the Sharabia neighborhood of the Egyptian capital where the family — the parents and five siblings, aged 13 to 26 — died of suffocation.

Fires and gas leaks occur occasionally in Egypt, a country of about 100 million people, especially in shanty towns and impoverished neighborhoods where safety measures are not followed.

Last month, four children died when a fire erupted in their apartment in Cairo’s Faisal neighborhood.

Read more: Coronavirus: Egypt hospital fire kills seven COVID-19 patients

