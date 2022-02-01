Lebanese judge issues subpoena for Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Judge Ghada Aoun said she had issued a subpoena for Riad Salameh, after Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor failed to attend an investigation session for the third time.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Aoun last month imposed a travel ban on Salameh, who is at the center of investigations into alleged fraud and other misconduct connected to Lebanon’s deep financial crisis.
Read more:
Cash-strapped Lebanon tells diplomats to find donors to fund embassies
Vatican envoy slams Lebanese politicians during visit to Beirut
Lebanese president promises accountability regarding Central Bank audit: Statement
-
Cash-strapped Lebanon to probe ‘suspicious’ capital flightCash-strapped Lebanon's central bank governor Thursday said he would investigate reports of large transfers of money abroad, which if confirmed, would ... Economy
-
Vatican envoy slams Lebanese politicians during visit to BeirutA Vatican envoy criticized Lebanon’s politicians on his visit to Beirut on Tuesday, calling for an end to “the few profiting of the suffering of many” ... Middle East
-
Lebanese president promises accountability regarding Central Bank audit: StatementLebanon’s President Michel Aoun promised on Monday that an audit into the country’s Central Bank crucial for financial rescue would hold the ... Middle East