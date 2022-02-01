.
Lebanese judge issues subpoena for Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon, November 11, 2019. (Reuters/Mohamed Azakir)
Lebanese judge issues subpoena for Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Judge Ghada Aoun said she had issued a subpoena for Riad Salameh, after Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor failed to attend an investigation session for the third time.

Aoun last month imposed a travel ban on Salameh, who is at the center of investigations into alleged fraud and other misconduct connected to Lebanon’s deep financial crisis.

